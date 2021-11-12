Newswise — November 12, 2021 – Columbia University Children’s Health and NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital will hold a webinar on Wednesday, November 17, 6-7pm ET, on common mental health challenges young people face and how to foster resilience in children and adolescents.

Leaders in pediatric care and experts in child/adolescent psychology and mental health will address the mental health impacts of the pandemic, depression and anxiety, eating disorders, marijuana use, social media and its effects, suicide awareness, navigating social and learning environments, and more.

The conversation will be moderated by award-winning CBS medical correspondent Dr. Max Gomez. Attendees will have a chance to submit questions to the panelists.

Speakers from Columbia University and NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital will include:

Warren Y.K. Ng, MD, MPH, Medical Director, Outpatient Behavioral Health and Director of Clinical Services, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry

Laura H. Mufson, PhD, Associate Director, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry

Jonathan A. Slater, MD, Senior Consultant, Pediatric Psychiatry Consultation-Liaison Service

Evelyn Berger-Jenkins, MD, General Pediatrician and Physician Lead, HealthySteps/Family PEACE/Turn 2 Us

Sarah Ann Anderson-Burnett, MD, PhD, Adolescent Medicine Specialist and Associate Program Director for the Adolescent Medicine Fellowship

“The past year has brought unprecedented challenges for young people worldwide, from the COVID-19 pandemic to the inundation of social media to the everyday stressors of growing up, and it’s important to recognize how these issues are affecting children and adolescents,” said Jordan S. Orange, MD, PhD, chair of pediatrics at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons and physician-in-chief of NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital. “We’re proud to share our expertise, informed by extensive experience in child psychology and mental health, to educate parents and pediatricians on how to keep young people feeling confident and resilient in this shifting landscape.”

Register here to attend the webinar. To view previous webinars from Columbia Children’s Health, visit here.

