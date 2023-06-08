NEW YORK, NY--Researchers from around the world are coming to Columbia University Irving Medical Center participate in the first scientific conference highlighting research on far-UVC light as a safe and effective technology for disinfecting indoor air.

Concerns about air quality are greater than ever, and research at Columbia University and other institutions shows that far-UVC light is a safe and effective method for inactivating airborne viruses and bacteria in occupied rooms and on surfaces. These studies suggest that far-UVC technology, deployed widely, could help prevent the next pandemic as well as seasonal epidemics of influenza and other viruses.

The conference will take place on June 14-16, and is open to scientists and journalists. Learn more about the conference agenda and registration. The conference will be recorded for those who cannot attend. For additional information about far-UVC light, please contact [email protected]

