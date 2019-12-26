Combating the effects of gloomy weather

Newswise — In the Pacific Northwest, it's typical to see the rain and grey, cloudy skies in the winter. So typical, that Seattle recently was named the gloomiest city in the nation and last week, residents saw the darkest day in 20 years, according to a UW weather blog. But the lack of light during darker winter days can actually bring a change in how you feel, whether it's feeling fatigued or down. Seasonal affective disorder, or SAD, is a type of depression related to the changes in seasons.

Dr. Megan Feng, a primary care doctor at the UW Medicine's South Lake Union clinic, explains how light therapy and other methods can help. See our related blog post.

Downloadable media assets: