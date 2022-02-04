Abstract

Wound healing is a serious obstacle due to the complexity of evaluation and management. While novel approaches to promoting chronic wound healing are of critical interest at the moment, several studies have demonstrated that combination therapy is critical for the treatment of a variety of diseases, particularly chronic wounds. Among the various approaches that have been proposed for wound care, regenerative medicine-based methods have garnered the most attention. As is well known, regenerative medicine’s three primary tools are gene/cell therapy, biomaterials, and tissue engineering. Multifunctional biomaterials composed of synthetic and natural components are highly advantageous for exosome carriers, which utilizing them is an exciting wound healing method. Recently, stem cell-secreted exosomes and certain biomaterials have been identified as critical components of the wound healing process, and their combination therapy appears to produce significant results. This paper presents a review of literature and perspectives on the use of stem cell-derived exosomes and biomaterials in wound healing, particularly chronic wounds, and discusses the possibility of future clinical applications.