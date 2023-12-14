Newswise — Chulalongkorn University cordially invites all to visit the Night at the Museum 2023 @Chula, with the theme “Proboscidea: Nocturnal Life and Their Friends.” The event will be held from December 15 to 17, 2023, between 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM across four museums within the Faculty of Science, namely Chulalongkorn University Museum of Natural History, Museum of Imaging Technology, Geological Museum, Prof. Kasin Suvatabhandhu Herbarium, and in designated areas of the Chula Faculty of Science.

The event is co-organized by the Department of Microbiology, the Department of Physics, the Department of Marine Science, the Faculty of Science, the Aquatic Resources Research Institute, and the Chulalongkorn University Museum.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Wichase Khonsue

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Wichase Khonsue, Director of the Science and Technology Museum, Faculty of Science, Chulalongkorn University, unveiled that Night at the Museum@Chula is a collaboration between the Science Museum, Faculty of Science, Chulalongkorn University, and the Museum Siam, the National Learning Museum Institute (SANAM). The event, held since 2016, has been a huge success, with the Night at the Museum 2022 recording over 30,000 visitors. This year’s theme, “Proboscidea: Nocturnal Life and Their Companions,” is specified by the Museum Siam to honor elephants as a unique symbol of Thailand and showcase these majestic animals as a soft power for the country.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Wichase described the highlight of this year’s event, emphasizing on the wide wealth of knowledge and life forms showcased, with a special focus on elephants. A variety of exhibitions will be displayed throughout several museums inside the Chula Faculty of Science. The evening museum tour, with its play of light and color, will provide a unique perspective, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the magnificent and mystique displays, which is quite different from the day experience many museum-goers are accustomed to.

The Highlights of this year’s exhibitions include:

Chulalongkorn University Museum of Natural History

Stories of elephants and endangered species that should be conserved, featuring ‘Dong Tan’ the baby dugong and the world of albino animals

The Secret of Amphibian and Reptile

The Turtle Collection Room: Discover tortoise with feet like elephants

The Insect Collection Room: Encounter insects named after “elephants”

The Snail Collection Room: Discover snails related to elephants

Special Exhibitions Not to Miss:

‘Dong Tan’ Baby Dugong and Uncle Sea Turtle”: Relationships across the sea

Can tourism and conservation go hand in hand?

Albino Land: The Land of Albinism

Discover albino animals and their special characters

The Menagerie of Amazing Beasts: Meet bizarre animals that will intrigue you

Geological Museum

Thai fossilized elephants: Learn about the evolution of elephants from the past to the present

Elephant leather stones: Uncover the hidden mysteries

Elephant-shaped stones: Explore through a virtual tour with geologists

Prof. Kasin Suvatabhandhu Herbarium

Marvel at the wonders of plant species in the tropical forest, from underwater to sandy beaches

Discover space plants! Visit the Living Plant Museum

Elephant Food Garden: Explore what elephants eat to grow large

Rally activity with an elephant round up

Museum of Imaging Technology

Forest elephant photography displays

Rare three-dimensional glass film photos on ancient elephant capturing rituals

Panel discussion on natural and wildlife photography

Microbiology Department

Meet the “Fantastic Microbes”

Real-life examples of strange mushrooms, insect fungus, extreme microbes from hot springs, and experimental brandy

Explore diverse microbes that cannot be seen with the naked eye, through the lens of microscopes

Discussions and Q&A Sessions

Friday, December 15, 2023:

Discussion on “Tuberculosis in Elephants” by Prof. Dr. Tanapat Palakavong

Demonstration of homemade yogurt and microscopic viewing of microbes by Microbiology Department students

Saturday, December 16, 2023:

Discussion on “Microbiomes (in Elephants)” by Asst. Prof. Nuttapon Pombubpa

Demonstration of homemade yogurt and microscopic viewing of microbes by Microbiology Department students

Sunday, December 17, 2023:

Discussion on “Plastic-Degrading Bacteria and the Production of Biodegradable Plastics from Bacteria” by Assoc. Prof. Wanchai Assavalapsakul and Assoc. Prof. Suchada Chanprateep Napathorn

Demonstration of homemade yogurt and microscopic viewing of microbes by Microbiology Department students

Physics Department

Experience stargazing through a telescope, and feast your eyes on Jupiter, Saturn, and more

Visit the astronomy booth to experience the wonders of astronomy

Capture celestial bodies through a telescope using your mobile phone

Engaging lecture on “Capturing and Processing Deep-Sky Objects (DSO)”

Marine Science Department

The secrets of dumbo octopuses – deep-sea creatures resembling the dumbo elephant, along with insightful exhibitions on dumbo octopuses, and marine studies

Join the Marine Talk forum for oceanic adventures

Dissect a shark and learn about its internal organs

Snap memorable photos at our photo booth

Aquatic Resources Research Institute

Get insights into the chambered nautilus, ancient creatures still alive today

View exhibits showcasing aquatic relatives of the chambered nautilus

Interact with aquatic creatures in a simulated marine ecosystem through a “Touch tank” filled with interesting aquatic life

Gain comprehensive knowledge about water resources and their beneficial applications

Chulalongkorn University Museum

Delve into the exhibition on “Rocks and Minerals: Nature’s Treasures”

Witness the exhibition titled “Yao Ceremonial Paintings” at the Exhibition Hall

Enjoy a musical performance by CU Chamber at the museum’s art square

View a Line Dance performance by Chula alumni

For more details, visit https://www.museum.sc.chula.ac.th/ or https://www.facebook.com/NHMCU. For further inquiries, contact the Chulalongkorn University Museum at Tel. 0-2218-3634-5 or 0-2218-3624.

Embark on an extraordinary journey of knowledge, wonder, and the awe-inspiring world of elephants at night at the Museum@Chula!