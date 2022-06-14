Newswise — U.S. News & World Report has recognized UChicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital as the No. 2 pediatric hospital in Illinois for the second year in a row, with four specialties rated among the top 50 in the nation, in its national "Best Children's Hospitals" rankings for 2022-23.

Comer Children's made significant gains in Cancer, Neonatology and Urology — all of which placed in the top 50 after years of not making U.S. News' annual list. There were a few slips with Diabetes & Endocrinology falling off the top 50 rankings and Gastroenterology & Gastrointestinal Surgery dropping 11 spots.

Of the 198 pediatric hospitals surveyed, Comer Children's was one of 90 facilities that had at least one specialty ranked on U.S. News' list. In the category of regional rankings, Comer Children's again stood at No. 2 in Illinois and moved up to No. 14 in the Midwest, compared to 19th place last year.

Ratings for Comer’s specialties are as follows:

Urology, 31 (last ranked in top 50 in 2011)

Cancer, 44 (last ranked in 2015)

Gastro & GI Surgery, 45 (ranked 34 last year)

Neonatology, 49 (last ranked in 2013)

“Our physicians, nurses and staff work tirelessly to provide the highest quality of care to children and their families,” said John Cunningham, MD, pediatrician-in-chief of Comer Children’s and Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Chicago. “Being recognized again by U.S. News is a testament to their remarkable efforts, particularly during a pandemic, and we're proud to see upward movement in the rankings of our specialties."

Each year, U.S. News releases a list of the top 50 pediatric hospitals in 10 specialty areas, gathering data from publicly available sources for patient safety, patient experience, infection prevention and nurse staffing, among other measures. The publication also includes state and regional rankings in the Best Children's Hospitals report, with the Midwest encompassing Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

“Choosing the right hospital for a sick child is a critical decision for many parents,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “The Best Children’s Hospitals rankings spotlight hospitals that excel in specialized care.”

A full list of the rankings and information about methodology can be found at usnews.com/childrenshospitals