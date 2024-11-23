Newswise — An early-stage study has found that a drug commonly prescribed for diabetes may prove to help treat people with alcohol use disorder. The study, published in Alcohol: Clinical and Experimental Research, found that the diabetes drug metformin reduced alcohol intake in mice. While more research is needed to determine whether metformin can be effective in treating humans with alcohol use disorder, the findings suggest a potential for improved options for affordable, effective treatment through the repurposing of currently available medications.

Using mice selectively bred for reaching high blood alcohol levels, researchers conducted a number of experiments to examine the effects of metformin on acute and chronic binge-like levels of alcohol consumption.

Metformin was found to reduce both acute and chronic binge-like consumption of alcohol in the mice. In one experiment, the mice were given access to alcohol, water, and saccharin. The mice that received metformin prior to having access to the alcohol consumed less alcohol than those that did not receive the metformin. The metformin did not affect the mice’s intake of the other fluids. Another experiment showed that reductions in alcohol intake were not due to increased clearance of ethanol from the bloodstream; metformin had no effect on how the body breaks down alcohol in the body.

Based on prior studies, the researchers had hypothesized that a particular enzyme was influenced by ethanol and metformin and responsible for the reductions in alcohol consumption. They examined the levels and activity of adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase, or AMPK, an enzyme that is sensitive to alcohol and is considered to be involved in neural processes, including learning, memory, and motivation. However, metformin and ethanol appeared to have no effect on AMPK in this study.

The experiments showed no differences in effects between male and female mice, but prior studies have shown sex differences in effects, and human females have higher rates of adverse reactions to metformin. Given the small samples in this study, more rigorous research is needed to evaluate the effects and side effects on different populations. The study authors recommend additional research on dosing and the effects of metformin on the consequences of harmful drinking, such as cognitive impairments.

Alcohol use disorder costs the United States $250 billion and more than 175,000 lives each year. Metformin is an already FDA-approved drug that is shown to be safe, well-tolerated, and effective in Type 2 diabetes. It has also been shown to be protective against several neurological disorders. The researchers recommend further study on metformin as a treatment for alcohol use disorder, which could improve accessible, effective, and equitable treatment for people with alcohol use disorders. While they examined metformin as a standalone treatment, they also point to the potential to combine metformin with existing medications for alcohol use disorder to boost their effectiveness.

Effects of metformin on binge-like ethanol drinking and adenosine monophosphate kinase signaling in inbred High Drinking in the Dark - Line 1 mice. K. Grigsby, J. Palacios Aragon, A.E. Chan, S. Spencer, A. Ozburn.

ACER-24-6064.R1