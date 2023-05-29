Newswise — Alzheimer's disease is a debilitating condition that affects millions of people around the world, but there is also a lot of misinformation about it. One of the most common myths is that memory loss is a natural part of aging. While it is normal to have occasional memory problems as people age, Alzheimer's disease causes an individual to forget the name of a longtime friend or what roads to take to return to a home they have lived in for decades. It is also a fatal disease with no survivors, contrary to another myth.

Younger-onset Alzheimer's disease can strike people in their 30s, 40s, and even 50s, and it is estimated that more than 5 million people are currently living with Alzheimer's disease in the United States alone. The blog also debunks myths about the supposed links between Alzheimer's and aluminum, aspartame, flu shots, and silver dental fillings. The best available scientific evidence shows no relationship between silver dental fillings and Alzheimer's disease, and the FDA, the US Public Health Service, and the World Health Organization endorse the continued use of amalgam as a safe and robust material for dental restoration. To better support patients and carers, it's critical to learn the truth about Alzheimer's disease and dispel any myths and misconceptions.

If you want to read the full blog click here , this link will redirect you to original blog published by Professor Domenico Pratico of the Temple University .

Domenico Praticò , MD, is the Scott Richards North Star Charitable Foundation Chair for Alzheimer’s Research, Professor and Director of the Alzheimer’s Center at Temple , and Professor of Pharmacology at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University

You can find out more information on Dr . Domenico Pratico's research papers here. Connect with Dr. Domenico Pratico on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter & Instagram