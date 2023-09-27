BYLINE: Latest COVID-19 Symptoms

Carol Nwelue, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, answers common patient questions and reacts to the latest medical research. 

  • COVID-19 has been around for three years now. What are some of the recent common symptoms we are seeing? (SOT@ :14, TRT :14) 
  • Are there any often-overlooked symptoms that could indicate we may have COVID-19? (SOT@ :36, TRT :13) 
  • With flu season approaching, how can we tell whether our symptoms are from COVID-19 or the flu? (SOT@ :57, TRT :40) 
  • Are there differences between how long people are typically contagious with COVID-19 and flu? (SOT@ 1:45, TRT :44)
