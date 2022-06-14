Abstract:

Background: Devising of an appropriate in vitro culture method for germ cells differentiation in the presence of soluble factors has attracted considerable attention, which results will provide new insight into reproductive biology. In this study, we compared the effects of forskolin, retinoic acid (RA) or granulosa cell-conditioned medium in the presence or absence of granulosa cell co-culturing on germ cell differentiation from embryonic stem cells (ESCs).

Methods and Results: Embryonic stem cells were differentiated using embryoid bodies (EBs) for 5 days, and then EB-derived cells were co-cultured with or without adult mouse granulosa cells using monolayer protocol and treated with 50 µM forskolin, 1 µM RA and 50% granulosa cell-conditioned medium for 4 days.Granulosa cell-conditioned medium significantly increased the levels of Scp3, Rec8, Mvh and Gdf9 expression in the granulosa cell co-culture method compared to untreated cells. A significant elevation of Stra8, Rec8 and Mvh was observed after treatment with RA in the absence of granulosa cells and there was no significant increase in the levels of expression of germ cell-specific genes after treatment with forskolin compared to control. Furthermore, forskolin and RA significantly increased viability and proliferation of germ-like cells, compared with granulosa cell-conditioned medium.

Conclusions: Our study revealed that granulosa cell-conditioned medium and RA effectively can induce germ cell differentiation from ESCs, however combined application of granulosa cell-conditioned medium and co-culturing with granulosa cells had synergic effect on germ cell development in vitro as optimized protocol.