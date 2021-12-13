Abstract: Although the European rabbit is an “endangered” species and a notorious biological model, the analysis and comparative characterization of new tissue sources of rabbit mesenchymal stem cells (rMSCs) has not been well studied. Here we report for the first time the isolation and characterization of rMSCs derived from an animal belonging to a natural rabbit population within the species native region. New rMSC lines were isolated from different tissues: oral mucosa (rOM-MSC), dermal skin (rDS-MSC), subcutaneous adipose tissue (rSCA-MSC), ovarian adipose tissue (rOA-MSC), oviduct (rO-MSC), and mammary gland (rMG-MSC). The six rMSC lines showed plastic adhesion with fibroblast-like morphology and were all shown to be positive for CD44 and CD29 expression (characteristic markers of MSCs), and negative for CD34 or CD45 expression. In terms of pluripotency features, all rMSC lines expressed NANOG, OCT4, and SOX2. Furthermore, all rMSC lines cultured under osteogenic, chondrogenic, and adipogenic conditions showed differentiation capacity. In conclusion, this study describes the isolation and characterization of new rabbit cell lines from different tissue origins, with a clear mesenchymal pattern. We show that rMSC do not exhibit differences in terms of morphological features, expression of the cell surface, and intracellular markers of pluripotency and in vitro differentiation capacities, attributable to their tissue of origin.