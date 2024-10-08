Newswise — Purpose The posterior superior alveolar (PSA) block injection is one of many techniques used to provide profound anesthesia for invasive dental procedures. This technique has a high success rate but is not without complication risks. The purpose of this study was to determine if pulpal anesthesia of the maxillary second molar could be achieved using a reduced needle depth of 10mm or 5mm compared to the traditional needle depth of 16mm.

Methods Sixty participants were asked to participate in three sessions. Each session started with a pre neural response test, followed by one randomized needle depth PSA injection, and ending with a post neural response test. The neural response test consisted of two parts, a cold refrigerant and a dental probe, on the buccal and interproximal surface of the maxillary second molar. After receiving a positive neural response, each participant received a posterior superior alveolar block injection using a short (21mm), 27-gauge dental needle with a randomized needle penetration depth of 16mm, 10mm, or 5mm. A post neural response test consisting of the same two parts as the pre-test was conducted on the maxillary second molar to evaluate for profound anesthesia.

Results Positive neural responses were obtained from 100% of the participants (n=167) during the pre-tests. Study results demonstrated an 85% success rate at the traditional 16mm needle depth and a 93% and 92% success rates for the reduced needle depths of 10mm and 5mm, respectively. Pulpal anesthesia of the maxillary second molar had been achieved at all three needle depths with no statistically significant difference in the rate of success. Furthermore, there were no adverse events observed.

Conclusion The reduced needle depth technique showed promise in achieving desired results of pulpal anesthesia with a reduced risk for complications associated with the PSA block injection. Additional studies are recommended to achieve evidence-based support for this reduced needle depth technique.

Authors: Aboytes, D; Gatlin, R; Calleros, C; Lee, L; Pizanis, V