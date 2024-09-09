Newswise — BARCELONA – Novel treatments, including targeted therapies and antibody drug conjugates, as well as research into improving quality of life for patients with breast cancer, headline studies led by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. The studies will be presented both in-person and online on September 13-17, 2024. A full list of Dana-Farber oral abstracts is available: Dana-Farber Presentations at ESMO24

The conference, attended by more than 35,000 global oncology professionals, kicks off with a presentation by Ann Partridge, MD, MPH, founder and director of the Program for Young Adults with Breast Cancer at Dana-Farber, on addressing the unintended consequences of cancer care. Partridge will receive The ESMO Award during the opening session on September 13, 2024.

Primary results of a pivotal breast cancer study (LBA18), DESTINYBreast-12, will be presented by Nancy Lin, MD, associate chief of breast oncology at Dana-Farber. The research looks at trastuzumab deruxtecan in patients with HER2+ advanced/metastatic breast cancer with or without brain metastasis. Lin presents the findings as a late-breaking abstract in the Proffered Paper Session: Breast Cancer, metastatic, on Friday, September 13, 2024, 10:00am ET (16:00 CEST).

Toni Choueiri, MD, director of the Lank Center for Genitourinary Cancer, led a phase 3 study (LBA73) looking at tivozanib-nivolumab vs tivozanib monotherapy in patients with renal cell carcinoma following prior therapies including an immune checkpoint inhibitor. Choueiri is presenting data for the first time from the TiNivo-2 Study in the Proffered Paper Session 1: GU tumors, non-prostate, on Friday, September 13, 2024, 8:00am ET (14:00 CEST).

Data from the SOLARIS (Alliance A021703) study (LBA26) looking at vitamin D supplementation in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer will be presented by Kimmie Ng, MD, MPH, associate chief of gastrointestinal oncology at Dana-Farber. The study is a multicenter double-blind phase III randomized clinical trial looking at high-dose vitamin D combined with standard chemotherapy plus bevacizumab in patients with previously untreated metastatic colorectal cancer. Jeffrey Meyerhardt, MD, MPH, co-director of the colon and rectal cancer center at Dana-Farber, is the senior author. Ng presents findings during the Proffered Paper Session 2: GI tumors, lower, on Saturday, September 14, 2024, 9:35am ET (15:35 CEST).

Other key research from Dana-Farber includes:

Proffered paper session 1: GU tumors, non-prostate

NKT2152, a novel oral HIF-2α inhibitor, in participants (pts) with previously treated advanced clear cell renal carcinoma (accRCC): Preliminary results of a Phase 1/2 study (1690O)

Toni Choueiri, MD, Dana-Farber, senior author

Friday, September 13, 2024, 9:00am ET (15:00 CEST)

Proffered paper session 1: Developmental therapeutics

Preliminary Results from a Phase 1 Study of CFT1946, a Novel BIDAC Degrader in Mutant BRAF V600 Solid Tumors (612O)

Elizabeth Buchbinder, MD, Dana-Farber, senior author

Friday, September 13, 2024, 10:10am ET (16:10 CEST)

Mini oral session: NSCLC metastatic

Updated Efficacy and Safety from the Phase 2 PHAROS Study of Encorafenib Plus Binimetinib in Patients With BRAF V600E-Mutant Metastatic NSCLC (mNSCLC) (LBA56)

Bruce Johnson, MD, Dana-Farber, senior author

Saturday, September 14, 2024, 5:15am ET (11:15 CEST)

Proffered paper session: Supportive and palliative care

Breastfeeding in women with hormone receptor-positive breast cancer who conceived after temporary interruption of endocrine therapy: Results from the POSITIVE trial (1814O)

Ann Partridge, MD, MPH, Dana-Farber, co-senior investigator

Saturday, September 14, 2024, 8:45am ET (14:45 CEST)

Proffered paper session: Supportive and palliative care

Breastfeeding after breast cancer in young BRCA carriers: results from an international cohort study (1815O)

Ann Partridge, MD, MPH, Dana-Farber, co-senior investigator

Saturday, September 14, 2024, 8:55am ET (14:55 CEST)

Mini oral session: Supportive and palliative care

Effect of a weight loss intervention (WLI) on exercise behaviors in women with breast cancer: Results from the Breast Cancer Weight Loss (BWEL) Trial (1817 MO)

Jennifer Ligibel, MD, Dana-Farber, presenting author

Sunday, September 15, 2024, 4:15am ET (10:15 CEST)

Mini oral session 2: Gynecological cancers

A Phase 1/2 study of Rinatabart Sesutecan (Rina-S) in Patients with Advanced Ovarian or Endometrial Cancer (719MO)

Elizabeth Lee, MD, Dana-Farber, presenting author

Sunday, September 15, 2024, 9:25am ET (15:25 CEST)

Proffered paper session: NETs and endocrine tumors

Cabozantinib Versus Placebo for Advanced Neuroendocrine Tumors (NET) after Progression on Prior Therapy (CABINET Trial/Alliance A021602): Updated Results Including Progression Free-Survival (PFS) by Blinded Independent Central Review (BICR) and Subgroup Analyses (1141O)

Jennifer Chan, MD, MPH (Presenting Author); Jeffrey Meyerhardt, MD, MPH (Senior Author)

Monday, September 16, 2024, 8:45am ET (14:45 CEST)

Read more about the CABINET Trial here.

A full list of Dana-Farber Presentations at the 2024 ESMO Congress is available here: Dana-Farber Presentations at ESMO24.

