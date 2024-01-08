PLYMOUTH, Mich., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comprehensive Care Services (CCS) has become the world's largest perfusion provider with the acquisition of German-based Life Systems. This move unites two leaders in perfusion care, expanding global access to top-tier patient services.

The acquisition of Life Systems by CCS is poised to merge the strengths of each company. CCS is an industry leader in the United States that focuses on patient outcomes through high-quality perfusion services. Life Systems has been a standard of quality in Germany's perfusion care and holds a high reputation for its excellence and technological innovations in the cardiotechnical sector. The acquisition melds Life Systems' clinical perfusion services with CCS's expansive clinician network in the USA. Thereby allowing the companies to expand and improve patient care through the combined knowledge and capabilities of our experts.

"CCS's acquisition of Life Systems marks a significant and exciting leap forward in global perfusion care, promising unparalleled patient safety and improved outcomes," said Chet Czaplicka, CEO of CCS. "This merger signifies the growth and the shared commitment to delivering the finest patient care through our innovative practices and safety protocols."

The CCS and Life Systems merger heralds a new era for perfusion care with enhanced innovation and collaboration that will elevate the standard of patient care.

For more information about Comprehensive Care Services, visit ccsperfusion.com or contact Sean Murtha at 734-525-9712

About Comprehensive Care Services

Since 2002, Comprehensive Care Services (CCS) has been a recognized leader in the medical industry for providing exceptional perfusion and autotransfusion services, extracorporeal life support (ECLS), and biologics to medical centers across America and now Europe. Founded by perfusionists with more than 80 years of combined experience, our company remains owned and operated by practitioners in the field. We have a deep understanding of the needs of the hospitals, surgeons, and patients who depend on our services.

About Life Systems

Since 1995, Life Systems Medizintechnik-Service GmbH has established itself as the leading provider of cardiological technical services in the field of cardiac surgery in Germany. Life Systems is committed to excellence and innovation in the healthcare sector, ensuring that the equipment and services provided meet the highest standards of quality and reliability. Life Systems prides itself on its ability to offer comprehensive support to cardiac surgery teams, contributing to better patient outcomes and streamlined clinical operations.

Media contacts: Sean Murtha: 734-525-9712