Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Dec. 10, 2024) -- Cedars-Sinai is ranked No. 1 among large organizations on Foundry’s Computerworld "Best Places to Work in IT 2025."

The distinction, announced by Computerworld, recognizes organizations like Cedars-Sinai that challenge their information technology teams while providing top-tier benefits and compensation.

Computerworld's annual rankings of the top work environments for technology professionals is based on company offerings in categories such as benefits; career development; diversity, equity and inclusion; future of work; training; and retention. Within the “large” category—those organizations with more than 5,000 employees—63 made the “Best Places to Work” list, with Cedars-Sinai first on the list.

“Our Enterprise Information Services team is honored to again be recognized and we are especially proud to have taken the highest spot this year,” said Craig Kwiatkowski, PharmD, senior vice president and chief information officer at Cedars-Sinai. “With over 600 dedicated employees, our team is deeply committed to advancing patient care and research, using technology to innovate and achieve exceptional outcomes.”

The Enterprise Information Services team has played a pivotal role in enabling Cedars-Sinai’s success, leading the implementation, integration and optimization of information systems across the health system. Through its strategic expertise and seamless execution, Cedars-Sinai has been consistently recognized as a leader in information technology.

In October, Cedars-Sinai also earned the highest level of recognition from the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives as part of the organization’s annual Digital Health Most Wired Survey, which evaluates the technological capabilities of healthcare organizations.

In the program’s 25-year history, Cedars-Sinai is one of only four health systems worldwide that has earned the top-tier classification of Level 10 status five times.

“Our winning companies are committed to keeping their tech workforce happy and engaged—which means going beyond raises, perks and promotions to offer opportunities for upskilling and training on cutting-edge and emerging technologies,” said Barbara Call, global director of content strategy at Foundry, the publisher of Computerworld.

Read more on the Cedars-Sinai Newsroom: Cedars-Sinai Honored for Digital Excellence With Prestigious ‘Most Wired’ Award