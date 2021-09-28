Newswise — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — To offer patients and visitors a premiere hospitality experience, Concord Hospitality Enterprises and Whitman Peterson, in collaboration with Mayo Clinic, will build an eight-story Hilton hotel with 252 guest rooms at Mayo Clinic in Florida. Expected to join Hilton's flagship brand, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, construction on the $70 million project is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2022, with completion slated for early 2024.

The 179,000-square-foot hotel will offer guests personalized service, elevated accommodations and amenities such as a fitness center, on-site restaurant with room service and an outdoor pool. It will feature 16,000 square feet of meeting space, including a main ballroom that can be divided into five spaces, a junior ballroom that splits into two spaces and three additional smaller meeting rooms. In addition, 5,000 square feet of outdoor patio space is available for meetings, as well as area on the lawn where a large tent can be assembled. DLR Group will serve as architect and the interior design will be completed by HVS Design.

"As a premier destination medical center, exceeding the current and future needs of our patients is our top priority," said Kent Thielen, M.D., CEO, Mayo Clinic in Florida. "We are excited to be offering this type of high-end hotel accommodation to further enhance our patients’ experience when traveling to our campus for care."

The new hotel represents Concord Hospitality’s fourth property in Jacksonville and its 27th hotel in the state of Florida. After completion, the project is expected to create 85 full-time and 40 part-time jobs.

"Mayo Clinic in Florida provides critical care to hundreds of thousands of patients every year, making this project all the more special and important to us," said Mark Laport, president and CEO of Concord Hospitality. "We look forward to working alongside our longtime partner, Whitman Peterson, and Mayo Clinic to provide visitors to the area with a warm and welcoming place to stay during their visit."

Whitman Peterson and Concord Hospitality have partnered together on more than 20 projects open or under construction since solidifying their partnership in 2016. The companies have worked together to build a steady pipeline of hotel acquisitions and development opportunities across the U.S. and are honored to be working with Dasburg Capital Partners, LLC as an additional investor in this project.

"We are so honored to have had the opportunity to work with Mayo Clinic in Florida in developing this exciting project," said Paul Novak, a managing director of Whitman Peterson. "I had the privilege of developing another hotel on the campus over 35 years ago and now our partnership is bringing a whole new lodging facility to this world-class medical complex. We are so thrilled that this hotel will be a full-service Hilton with some remarkable facilities and amenities."

To provide a safer and cleaner environment for its guests, Hilton instituted a new program beginning last year to deliver an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection in Hilton properties around the world. In a first for the hospitality business, Hilton collaborated with Reckitt, maker of Lysol and Dettol, and consulted with Mayo Clinic to develop elevated processes and team member training. These efforts have enabled Hilton guests to enjoy an even cleaner and safer stay from check-in to check-out. Medical experts from Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 Response Team also advised on new technologies and approaches and created a rigorous quality assurance program.

"For more than 100 years, Hilton has had a transformative positive impact in the communities where we live, work and travel," said Chris Nassetta, president and CEO, Hilton. "We are delighted to partner with Concord Hospitality, Whitman Peterson and Mayo Clinic on this remarkable project to offer patients and their families our signature hospitality when they stay with us while receiving world-class care."

Mayo Clinic and Hilton share intertwined histories. Late in life, Conrad Hilton, founder of what is today Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., became a Mayo Clinic patient and supporter. In 1972, Hilton's donation of $10 million helped launch the Conrad N. Hilton Building for Laboratory Medicine, which was the first building at Mayo Clinic designed specifically for laboratory medicine. The Hilton Building opened on Oct. 18, 1974, and it is still in use at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

