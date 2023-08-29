Newswise — A three-day conference on visualizing chemical processes in biological and environmental sciences is planned for Oct. 3-5 at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and online.
The EMSL User Meeting, previously known as EMSL Integration, includes keynote speakers, contributor talks, flash talks, tutorials, and poster sessions encompassing the following topics:
Biological Cartography: Building methods to map cellular and molecular processes across scales from microbes to the rhizosphere.
Spatially Resolved Integrative Omics: Revealing fundamental biological processes within cells and tissue functional units.
Multimodal Imaging: Refining and advancing the use of in situ tools in a synergetic fashion to address key environmental processes.