Newswise — A three-day conference on visualizing chemical processes in biological and environmental sciences is planned for Oct. 3-5 at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and online.

The EMSL User Meeting, previously known as EMSL Integration, includes keynote speakers, contributor talks, flash talks, tutorials, and poster sessions encompassing the following topics: 

  • Biological Cartography: Building methods to map cellular and molecular processes across scales from microbes to the rhizosphere.  

  • Spatially Resolved Integrative Omics: Revealing fundamental biological processes within cells and tissue functional units.   

  • Multimodal Imaging: Refining and advancing the use of in situ tools in a synergetic fashion to address key environmental processes. 

Register online.

