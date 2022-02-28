Prominent scholars from 40-plus research institutes, along with leading practitioners and policy experts, will gather on Friday and Saturday March 4-5, 2022 (8 a.m.-5 p.m. both days) to discuss current findings and practices connected to information technology and data science to make healthcare more patient-centered, equitable, effective and cost-efficient.

The event, the annual Conference on Health IT and Analytics (CHITA) at the Darcy Hotel in Washington, D.C., and livestreamed via Zoom, is hosted by the Center for Health Information and Decision Systems at the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business.

Friday Topics, Speakers

9:15-a.m. Keynote by Griffin Weber , associate professor of biomedical informatics at Harvard Medical School

, associate professor of biomedical informatics at Harvard Medical School 10: 15 a.m. Research panels on “ Health IT Impact ” and “Healthcare Biases and Disparities”

” and “Healthcare Biases and Disparities” 11:30 a.m. Research panels on “ AI Augmentation and Applications in Healthcare” and “ Big Data in Healthcare ”

and “ ” 1 p.m. Keynote by Lily Peng , Google Health group (A.I.-related) product manager

, Google Health group (A.I.-related) product manager 2 p.m. Research panels on “ Service Organizations in Healthcare ” and “ COVID ”

” and “ ” 3:15 p.m. Keynote by Sam Hanna , American University associate dean and director of the master’s in healthcare management

, American University associate dean and director of the master’s in healthcare management 4 p.m. Research panels on “Electronic Health Records” and “Disparities, Equity and Fairness”

Saturday Topics, Speakers

9:15 a.m. Telemedicine-industry panel

panel 10:15 a.m. Research panel on “ A.I. Disparities ”

” 11 a.m. Keynote by Julie Adler-Milstein , Director of the Center for Clinical Informatics and Improvement Research, University of California San Francisco

, Director of the Center for Clinical Informatics and Improvement Research, University of California San Francisco 1 p.m. Research panels on “ Physician Behavior ” and “ Privacy ”

” and “ ” 2:15 p.m. Research panels on “ Optimizing Resource Allocation in Healthcare ” and “ COVID ”

” and “ ” 3:15 p.m. Research panels on “Innovations in Care Delivery” and “Patient Wellness”

The conference is designed to “deepen our understanding of strategy, policy and systems fostering health IT and analytics’ effective use, and to stimulate new ideas with both policy and business implications,” says CHITA chair and CHIDS co-director Ritu Agarwal, Distinguished University Professor and Robert H. Smith Dean's Chair of Information Systems for Maryland Smith. “This forum provides a vibrant venue to facilitate collaboration among academia, government and industry.”

CHITA is produced in partnership with the University of Michigan School of Public Health, University of Maryland School of Public Health, and is supported in part by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. CHITA 2022 also receives support from a Title VI CIBE grant administered by the U.S. Department of Education.

More information, full agenda: https://www.rhsmith.umd.edu/centers/chids/chita