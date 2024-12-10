Newswise — CORAL GABLES, Florida (Dec. 10, 2024) — The University of Miami’s annual Business of Health Care Conference will convene leaders of the nation’s preeminent provider, insurance, and pharmaceutical industry organizations to assess a significantly shifting health care landscape prompted by the incoming administration.

The 14th annual conference hosted by the University of Miami Center for Health Management and Policy in the Miami Herbert Business School set for Friday, Jan. 24, 2025—just four days after the inauguration of the new administration—will offer a first glimpse at the directions of change planned for the U.S. health care industry.

“All the heavyweights of the industry will be there, and the timing of the conference, while serendipitous, is perfect in terms of getting some clear direction as to what the expectations and implications of the changes will be,” said Steven Ullmann, professor and director of the business school’s Center for Health Management and Policy.

New appointees will lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration, among others. Several of the designates are expected to set very different directions for the government health care agencies they head.

“Given new government health care leadership and coupled with changes in Congress, all branches of government are potentially going to be impacted. It’s important that we will be able to explore and gain insights as to the impacts of those changes on significant segments of the health care industry; everybody is watching to see how their sector will be impacted based on the proposed and potential changes,” Ullmann said.

The keynote morning panel highlights the “The Election Impact on U.S. Health Care,” followed by a midmorning session on “The Election Impact on U.S. Health Care: Navigating in 2025 and Beyond.” A lightning round Q&A moderated by Ullmann and Karoline Mortensen, professor, associate dean, and associate director of the center at the business school, concludes the half-day conference.

In-person conference sessions take place in the Donna E. Shalala Student Center. “The Business of Health Care Conference” will also be livestreamed.

Panelists for the conference include:

Virginia A. Caine, M.D., president, National Medical Association

Halee Fischer-Wright, M.D., president and CEO, Medical Group Management Association

Patrick J. Geraghty, president and CEO, GuideWell and Florida Blue

Ann Jordan, president and CEO, Healthcare Financial Management Association

Jennifer Mensik Kennedy, president, American Nurses Association

Steven Landers, M.D., CEO, National Alliance for Care at Home

Mary Mayhew, president and CEO, Florida Hospital Association

Karoline Mortensen, professor, associate dean, and associate director of the Center for Health Management and Policy, Miami Herbert Business School

Paul. A. Pavlou, dean and Leonard M. Miller Professor, Miami Herbert Business School

Bruce A. Scott, M.D., president, American Medical Association

Mike Tuffin, president and CEO, America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP)

Steven G. Ullmann, professor and director, Center for Health Management and Policy, Miami Herbert Business School

Stephen J. Ubl, president and CEO, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America

David Wagner, market president, Florida Blue - South Florida

