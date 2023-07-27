Newswise — Chulalongkorn University congratulates the faculty members and a student of the Faculty of Education, Chulalongkorn University, for receiving certificates at the Internationally Outstanding Inventors Awards Ceremony organized by the National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT) on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Makawan Rangsan Room, 3rd floor, Royal Thai Army Club Vibhavadi.
The faculty members and a student from the Faculty of Education who received the awards are as follows:
- Assoc. Prof. Dr. Racchaneekorn Hongphanut, Department of Curriculum and Instruction, was awarded a bronze medal at “The 48th International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva” on April 30, 2023.
- Assoc. Prof. Pornthep Lerttevasiri, Department of Art, Music, and Dance Education, was awarded a bronze medal at “The 48th International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva” on April 30, 2023, and a gold medal, together with the special gold award at “The 34th International Innovation & Technology Exhibition 2023 (ITEX 2023)” on May 13, 2023.
- Asst. Prof. Dr. Soamshine Boonyananta, Department of Art, Music, and Dance Education, and Mr. Suchart Imsamran, a graduate student in Art Education, Faculty of Education, were awarded a bronze medal at “The 48th International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva” on April 30, 2023.
- Asst. Prof. Dr. Soamshine Boonyananta, Department of Art, Music, and Dance Education; Ajarn Jeerasak Jitrarojanarak, Chulalongkorn University Demonstration Elementary School, and Mr. Suchart Imsamran, a graduate student in Art Education, Faculty of Education, are participating in the “2023 Japan Design, Idea and Invention Expo” to be held on July 7-8, 2023.