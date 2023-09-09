MEDIA ADVISORY

Congress of Neurological Surgeons Holds Annual Scientific Meeting in Washington, DC

Credentialed press representatives are invited to attend the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) 2023 Annual Meeting in Washington, DC. The CNS is the global leader in neurosurgical education, promoting health and improving lves through innovative neurosurgical education, advancement of clinical practice and scientific exchange. With a theme of Imagine, Inspire, Innovate, the meeting will feature cutting-edge science and clinical innovations presented by experts in the neurosciences.

WHAT CNS 2023 Annual Meeting WHEN September 9-13, 2023 WHERE Marriott Marquis Washington, DC

901 Massachusetts Ave, NW

Washington, DC 20001 and Walter E. Washington Convention Center

801 Mount Vernon Place NW

Washington, DC 20001 WHO Lectures and presentations from leading neurosurgeons and other top speakers, including: Thomas J. Oxley, MD, PhD, Clinical Instructor, Department of Neurosurgery, Mount Sinai Hospital; CEO, Synchron



Dr. Oxley, a vascular and interventional neurologist and world expert in brain-computer interfaces (BCI), will present the latest applications of BCI technology. Synchron, a neural interface technology company, has developed an internationally acclaimed stentrode device that can record brain activity from within a blood vessel and capture the user’s thoughts to enable the control of digital devices that allow movement and speech restoration to previously paralyzed patients.



Date: Sept. 10, 2023

Time: 5:41 pm EDT

Place: Marriott Marquis Washington, DC, Marquis Ballroom Salons 1-5 Ali Rezai, MD, Executive Chair, Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute; John D. Rockefeller IV Chair in Neuroscience, West Virginia University



Dr. Rezai is a functional neurosurgeon whose career has been dedicated to advancing the care of people with neurological and mental health conditions. Under Dr. Rezai’s leadership, the Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute launched a first-in-the-world clinical trial to evaluate the safety and potential of focused ultrasound in reducing substance use, cravings, and addictive behaviors for those with opioid and other substance use disorders (SUD). With more than 110,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2022, novel treatment approaches are urgently needed to combat this growing addiction crisis. Dr. Rezai will present the findings of this first-in-human study — which has shown promise for reducing drug craving and drug use for multiple substances — and the potential this technology has for tackling SUD.



Date: Sept. 11, 2023

Time: 9:00 am EDT

Place: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Hall E Rocco A. Armonda, MD, Director of Neuroendovascular Surgery, MedStar Washington Hospital Center and MedStar Georgetown University Hospital; Associate Professor and Director of Neurosurgery at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences



Bringing his experience from his 31-year military career and active duty as a field surgeon, Dr. Armonda will discuss the lessons learned from the war in Ukraine, which is experiencing five to ten times more casualties than previously experienced by the U.S. military in Iraq and Afghanistan. He will present the paradigm shift in managing neurovascular and cranial penetrating trauma. Dr. Armonda will highlight the role of reciprocal learning by U.S. and Ukrainian neurosurgeons, including improving logistics support and technology exchange.



Date: Sept. 11, 2023

Time: 10:54 am EDT

Place: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Hall E David J. Langer, MD, Chair of Neurosurgery at Lenox Hill Hospital; Professor, Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell



In early 2022, Langer suffered a spinal cord injury in a skiing accident in Colorado, leaving him temporarily paralyzed. He returned to New York, and regained full sensation and mobility. Dr. Langer, of the Netflix programs Lenox Hill and Emergency NYC, will discuss spinal cord injury, drawing on his own experience.



Date: Sept. 11, 2023

Time: 11:32 am EDT

Place: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Hall E

Press may check in at the registration desk by presenting their credentials to the registration attendant. Press may conduct business in the Press Room, which is located at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. CNS media guidelines are available at https://www.cns.org/about/media-guidelines.