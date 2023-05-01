Newswise — Each year, Connecticut Magazine recognizes some of the state’s best physicians, who provide exceptional care for patients, with its annual “Top Doctors” issue. This year’s list includes 82 physicians from Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center, the only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center in the state.

“It is wonderful for many of us to be included on the 2023 list of top cancer doctors in Connecticut,” said Eric Winer, MD, director of Yale Cancer Center and physician-in-chief of Smilow. “This is a top honor, and we are grateful for the recognition and the support.”

The magazine partnered with Castle Connolly, a leading national health care research firm, to compile the annual list of the state’s top physicians. Castle Connolly's extensive survey identified more than 1,600 Connecticut physicians, all nominated by their peers and vetted to meet the criteria to earn the designation of “Top Doctors.” In other words, these are the cancer experts who other doctors recommend. The complete “Top Doctors” list appears in the May 2023 issue of Connecticut Magazine.

Congratulations to this year’s “Top Doctors” affiliated with Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center:

Top Doctors

Nita Ahuja — Surgery

Michael Alperovich — Surgery

Harry Aslanian — Gastroenterology

Masoud Azodi — Gynecologic Oncology

Joachim Baehring — Neurology

Elizabeth Berger — Breast Surgical Oncology

Jean Bolognia — Dermatology

Robert Bona — Hematology & Oncology

D. Barry Boyd — Medical Oncology

James Clune — Surgery

Michael Cohenuram — Thoracic Oncology

John Colberg — Urology

Frank Detterbeck — Thoracic Surgery

Kevin Du — Therapeutic Radiology

Andrew Duffy — Surgery

Beverly Drucker — Medical Oncology

Richard Edelson — Dermatology

Neal Fischbach — Medical Oncology

Francine Foss — Medical Oncology-Hematology-Oncology

Gary Frielaender —Pathology-Musculoskeletal Oncology

Scott Gettinger — Thoracic Oncology-Medical Oncology

Michael Girardi — Dermatology

Earl Glusac — Pathology-Dermatology

Rachel Greenup — Breast Surgical Oncology

Roy Herbst — Medical Oncology-Thoracic Oncology

Susan Higgins — Therapeutic Radiology-Breast Cancer Radiotherapy

Silvio Inzucchi —Endocrinology-Diabetes Medicine & Management

Gary Israel — Radiology-Biomedical Imaging

Dhanpat Jain — Pathology-Internal Medicine (Digestive Diseases)

Priya Jamidar — Gastroenterology-Hepatology

Michele Johnson — Radiology-Biomedical Imaging

Kimberly Johung — Therapeutic Radiology

Benjamin Judson — Surgery

Jennifer Kapo — Internal Medicine-Hospice & Palliative Care

Patrick Kenney — Urology

Sajid Khan — Surgical Oncology-Gastrointestinal Surgery

Sanjay Kulkarni — Surgery

Pamela Kunz — Medical Oncology

Jill Lacy — Medical Oncology

Johanna LaSala — Medical Oncology-Hematology & Oncology

Stephen Lattanzi — Medical Oncology

Alfred Lee — Hematology

Merlin Lee (M.Sung Lee) — Hematology-Oncology

David Lefell — Dermatology

Jonathan Leventhal ­­— Dermatology

Walter Longo — Surgery

Maryam Lustberg — Breast Oncology

David Madoff — Radiology-Biomedical Imaging

Asher Marks — Pediatric Hematology & Oncology

Kelsey Martin — Hematology & Oncology

Bruce McGibbon —Therapeutic Radiology

Saral Mehra — Surgery

Ehud Mendel — Neurosurgery

Jon Morrow — Pathology

David Mulligan — Surgery

Justin Persico — Medical Oncology

Daniel Petrylak — Medical Oncology-Urology

Jeffrey Pollak — Radiology-Biomedical Imaging

Jennifer Possick — Thoracic Oncology

Lajos Pusztai — Medical Oncology, Breast Oncology

Elena Ratner — Gynecologic Oncology

Vikram Reddy — Colon and Rectal Surgery

David Rimm — Pathology-Medical Oncology

Kenneth Roberts — Therapeutic Radiology-Medical Oncology

Alessandro Santin — Gynecologic Oncology

Ronald Salem — Surgery

Niketa Shah — Hematology & Oncology

Sangini Sheth — Gynecologic Oncology

Dinish Singh — Urology

Kathleen Suozzi — Dermatology

Gordon Sze — Radiology-Biomedical Imaging

Mario Sznol — Medical Oncology

Lynn Tanoue — Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine

Kelsey Martin Thompson — Hematology

Hugh Taylor — Gynecologic Oncology

Juan Vasquez — Pediatric Hematology-Oncology

Jeffrey Weinreb — Radiology-Biomedical Imaging

Lynn Wilson — Therapeutic Radiology

Eric Winer — Medical Oncology

David Witt — Medical Oncology

George Yavorek — Colorectal Surgery

Nwanmegha Young — Clinical Surgery

*Alex Choi in the Palliative Care Program at Smilow Cancer Hospital was also named a 2023 Castle Connolly Rising Star