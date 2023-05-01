Newswise — Each year, Connecticut Magazine recognizes some of the state’s best physicians, who provide exceptional care for patients, with its annual “Top Doctors” issue. This year’s list includes 82 physicians from Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center, the only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center in the state.
“It is wonderful for many of us to be included on the 2023 list of top cancer doctors in Connecticut,” said Eric Winer, MD, director of Yale Cancer Center and physician-in-chief of Smilow. “This is a top honor, and we are grateful for the recognition and the support.”
The magazine partnered with Castle Connolly, a leading national health care research firm, to compile the annual list of the state’s top physicians. Castle Connolly's extensive survey identified more than 1,600 Connecticut physicians, all nominated by their peers and vetted to meet the criteria to earn the designation of “Top Doctors.” In other words, these are the cancer experts who other doctors recommend. The complete “Top Doctors” list appears in the May 2023 issue of Connecticut Magazine.
Congratulations to this year’s “Top Doctors” affiliated with Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center:
Nita Ahuja — Surgery
Michael Alperovich — Surgery
Harry Aslanian — Gastroenterology
Masoud Azodi — Gynecologic Oncology
Joachim Baehring — Neurology
Elizabeth Berger — Breast Surgical Oncology
Jean Bolognia — Dermatology
Robert Bona — Hematology & Oncology
D. Barry Boyd — Medical Oncology
James Clune — Surgery
Michael Cohenuram — Thoracic Oncology
John Colberg — Urology
Frank Detterbeck — Thoracic Surgery
Kevin Du — Therapeutic Radiology
Andrew Duffy — Surgery
Beverly Drucker — Medical Oncology
Richard Edelson — Dermatology
Neal Fischbach — Medical Oncology
Francine Foss — Medical Oncology-Hematology-Oncology
Gary Frielaender —Pathology-Musculoskeletal Oncology
Scott Gettinger — Thoracic Oncology-Medical Oncology
Michael Girardi — Dermatology
Earl Glusac — Pathology-Dermatology
Rachel Greenup — Breast Surgical Oncology
Roy Herbst — Medical Oncology-Thoracic Oncology
Susan Higgins — Therapeutic Radiology-Breast Cancer Radiotherapy
Silvio Inzucchi —Endocrinology-Diabetes Medicine & Management
Gary Israel — Radiology-Biomedical Imaging
Dhanpat Jain — Pathology-Internal Medicine (Digestive Diseases)
Priya Jamidar — Gastroenterology-Hepatology
Michele Johnson — Radiology-Biomedical Imaging
Kimberly Johung — Therapeutic Radiology
Benjamin Judson — Surgery
Jennifer Kapo — Internal Medicine-Hospice & Palliative Care
Patrick Kenney — Urology
Sajid Khan — Surgical Oncology-Gastrointestinal Surgery
Sanjay Kulkarni — Surgery
Pamela Kunz — Medical Oncology
Jill Lacy — Medical Oncology
Johanna LaSala — Medical Oncology-Hematology & Oncology
Stephen Lattanzi — Medical Oncology
Alfred Lee — Hematology
Merlin Lee (M.Sung Lee) — Hematology-Oncology
David Lefell — Dermatology
Jonathan Leventhal — Dermatology
Walter Longo — Surgery
Maryam Lustberg — Breast Oncology
David Madoff — Radiology-Biomedical Imaging
Asher Marks — Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
Kelsey Martin — Hematology & Oncology
Bruce McGibbon —Therapeutic Radiology
Saral Mehra — Surgery
Ehud Mendel — Neurosurgery
Jon Morrow — Pathology
David Mulligan — Surgery
Justin Persico — Medical Oncology
Daniel Petrylak — Medical Oncology-Urology
Jeffrey Pollak — Radiology-Biomedical Imaging
Jennifer Possick — Thoracic Oncology
Lajos Pusztai — Medical Oncology, Breast Oncology
Elena Ratner — Gynecologic Oncology
Vikram Reddy — Colon and Rectal Surgery
David Rimm — Pathology-Medical Oncology
Kenneth Roberts — Therapeutic Radiology-Medical Oncology
Alessandro Santin — Gynecologic Oncology
Ronald Salem — Surgery
Niketa Shah — Hematology & Oncology
Sangini Sheth — Gynecologic Oncology
Dinish Singh — Urology
Kathleen Suozzi — Dermatology
Gordon Sze — Radiology-Biomedical Imaging
Mario Sznol — Medical Oncology
Lynn Tanoue — Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine
Kelsey Martin Thompson — Hematology
Hugh Taylor — Gynecologic Oncology
Juan Vasquez — Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
Jeffrey Weinreb — Radiology-Biomedical Imaging
Lynn Wilson — Therapeutic Radiology
Eric Winer — Medical Oncology
David Witt — Medical Oncology
George Yavorek — Colorectal Surgery
Nwanmegha Young — Clinical Surgery
*Alex Choi in the Palliative Care Program at Smilow Cancer Hospital was also named a 2023 Castle Connolly Rising Star
