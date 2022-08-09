Below are some of the latest articles that have been added to the Food Science channel on Newswise, a free source for journalists.

Study shows why ‘aromatic’ blueberries taste better

Fancy a side of 3D printed carrots and crickets with your meal?

Earlier wheat planting will boost yields in eastern India

Study Shows Top “Ingredient” to Good-Tasting Coffee

Seedy, not sweet: Ancient melon genome from Libya yields surprising insights into watermelon relative

Plant-based meat healthier and more sustainable than animal products

Famine and disease drove the evolution of lactose tolerance in Europe

Sustainable Growing Is the Nectar of Life for Honeybush Tea

Scientists Identify Mechanism Responsible for Fruit and Seed Development in Flowering Plants

Study Finds Higher Protein Intake Improves Diet Quality When Trying to Lose Weight

Don't forget to check out the Nutrition channel for the latest nutritional research and expert commentary