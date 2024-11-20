Newswise — Bethesda, MD – The Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) Consortium for Health and Military Performance (CHAMP) is creating a comprehensive holistic health approach program tailored for the U.S. Space Force. Leveraging its extensive expertise in human performance, CHAMP will develop a science-based curriculum that covers 12 critical areas of total force fitness, including physical, mental, and social well-being.

This curriculum is designed specifically to meet the unique needs of the Space Force, ensuring their holistic health approach staff and Guardian Resilience Team (GRT) members are equipped to enhance resilience and optimize performance across the force. Space Force GRTs provide comprehensive physical, mental, and emotional health support to Guardians (members of the Space Force), ensuring they are fully prepared to meet the unique demands of space operations.

“CHAMP is currently developing holistic human performance programs for half of the U.S. military,” said CHAMP’s interim Executive Director, Dr. Jeff Leggit. “We are in discussion with the other Services to provide a unified and effective approach to the U.S. Armed Forces human performance optimization efforts.”

As the Department of Defense’s leading center for human performance and total force fitness, CHAMP is designing a holistic health program for the U.S. Army and implementing one it designed for the U.S. Coast Guard. Through its Human Performance Resources by CHAMP (HPRC) platform, CHAMP offers the military community science-backed resources and tools that improve readiness, health, and performance. These efforts reflect CHAMP’s ongoing commitment to advancing human performance and well-being across all branches of the Armed Forces, including the emerging needs of the Space Force.

* * *

More about the Uniformed Services University: The Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, founded by an act of Congress in 1972, is the nation’s federal health sciences university and the academic heart of the Military Health System. USU students are primarily active-duty uniformed officers in the Army, Navy, Air Force and Public Health Service who receive specialized education in tropical and infectious diseases, traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder, disaster response and humanitarian assistance, global health, and acute trauma care. USU also has graduate programs in oral biology, biomedical sciences and public health committed to excellence in research. The University's research program covers a wide range of areas important to both the military and public health. For more information about USU and its programs, visit www.usuhs.edu.

More about the Consortium for Health and Military Performance: USU’s Consortium for Health and Military Performance is the DoD’s Center of Excellence for the integration, translation, and education on all topics related to Human Performance Optimization and Total Force Fitness. CHAMP provides evidence-based resources and best practices for readiness optimization. CHAMP also conducts basic, clinical, translational, and community-based research across military and operational medicine. For more information, visit champ.usuhs.edu.