Hippo pathway is initially identified as a master regulator for cell proliferation and organ size control, and the subsequent researches show this pathway is also involved in development, tissue regeneration and homeostasis, inflammation, immunity and cancer. YAP/TAZ, the downstream effectors of Hippo pathway, usually act as coactivators and are dependent on other transcription factors to mediate their transcriptional outputs. In this review, we will first provide an overview on the core components and regulations of Hippo pathway in mammals, and then systematically summarize the identified transcriptional factors or partners that are responsible for the transcriptional output of YAP/TAZ in stem cell and differentiation. More than that, we will discuss the potential applications and future directions based on these findings.