Newswise — MINNEAPOLIS – The American Academy of Neurology (AAN) has named a new Editor-in-Chief of Continuum®, its bimonthly topic-based, clinically oriented review journal. Lyell K. Jones, Jr., MD, FAAN, professor of neurology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, will succeed Editor-in-Chief Steven L. Lewis, MD, FAAN, who will complete his 10-year term in December 2022.

Jones, who is a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology, becomes the fourth editor-in-chief of Continuum since the journal began in 1993 and will serve a 10-year term beginning in January 2023.

“First as a resident and now as an educator, Continuum has been with me throughout my career in neurology, and it has become an indispensable educational resource for our specialty,” said Jones. As editor-in-chief, I look forward to continuing Continuum’s tradition of innovation and excellence, and supporting the highest quality care for neurology patients worldwide.”

Continuum is a journal for the practicing neurologist, residents and fellows, advanced practice providers and neurology professionals. It is written by authors who are experts in their field with each bimonthly issue containing knowledge around a single topic area in neurology. Continuum also includes Continuum® Audio, featuring conversations with Continuum authors that supplement each journal article.

Jones received his undergraduate and medical degrees from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, before completing his neurology residency and neurophysiology fellowship at the Mayo Clinic, where he has been a member of the consulting staff since 2009. Prior to joining the staff at the Mayo Clinic, Jones served on active duty in the U.S. Air Force at Wilford Hall Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas. Until recently, Jones served as the program director of the Adult Neurology Residency at Mayo Clinic and has developed with his colleagues a competency-based neurology assessment system, neurology wellness program and health care disparities initiative. He has been recognized with the AAN Program Director Award, the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education Parker J. Palmer Courage to Teach Award and has been inducted into the Mayo Clinic Teacher of the Year Hall of Fame.

The American Academy of Neurology is the world’s largest association of neurologists and neuroscience professionals, with more than 38,000 members. The AAN is dedicated to promoting the highest quality patient-centered neurologic care. A neurologist is a doctor with specialized training in diagnosing, treating and managing disorders of the brain and nervous system such as Alzheimer’s disease, stroke, migraine, multiple sclerosis, concussion, Parkinson’s disease and epilepsy.

For more information about the American Academy of Neurology, visit AAN.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.