Abstract

The induction and direction of stem cell differentiation into needed cell phenotypes is the central pillar of tissue engineering for repairing damaged tissues or organs. Conventionally, a special recipe of chemical factors is formulated to achieve this purpose for each specific target cell type. In this work, it is demonstrated that the combination of extrinsic photobiomodulation and collagen-covered microislands could be used to induce differentiation of Wharton’s jelly mesenchymal stem cells (WJ-MSCs) with the differentiation direction dictated by the specific island topography without use of chemical factors. Both neurogenic differentiation and adipogenic differentiation could be attained with a rate surpassing that using chemical factors. Application of this method to other cell types is possible by utilizing microislands with a pattern tailored particularly for each specific cell type, rendering it a versatile modality for initiating and guiding stem cell differentiation.