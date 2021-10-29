As world leaders meet Oct. 31-Nov. 12 in Glasgow for COP26 to accelerate actions to confront climate change, experts at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business are available to comment on the summit related to finance, organizational strategy and innovation.

Anil K Gupta

Expert Areas: Global business strategy, innovation and organization

Gupta, the Michael D. Dingman Chair in Strategy, Globalization and Entrepreneurship at Maryland Smith, is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Stewardship Committee for the Initiative on the Future of Consumption. He also advises on solutions to global challenges as a member of the Bretton Woods Committee and is ranked by Thinkers50 as one of the “world’s most influential living management thinkers.”

Clifford Rossi

Expert Areas: Climate stress testing, climate-related financial disclosure requirements, the role for global entities (IMF, World Bank), green project financing

Rossi, Professor of the Practice in Finance, has 25-plus years’ experience in banking and government, having held senior executive roles in risk management at several of the largest financial services companies. He recently explained “Finance Themes to Watch During COP26” and produced a white paper in 2020 on Atlantic Hurricane Season and Mortgage Default Risk. The study drew an invitation to give a March 2021 presentation to the Federal Housing Finance Agency explaining how to directly link climate events to mortgage risk.