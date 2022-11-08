Newswise — Mary Christina Wood is known worldwide for her climate expertise and speaks to national and international audiences on climate issues. The faculty director of the University of Oregon’s nationally acclaimed Environmental and Natural Resources Law Center, she is also a co-author of leading textbooks on natural resources law and public trust law. She originated the legal approach called Atmospheric Trust Litigation, now being used in cases brought on behalf of youth throughout the world, seeking to hold governments accountable to reduce carbon pollution within their jurisdictions. She has developed a corresponding approach called Atmospheric Recovery Litigation, which would hold fossil fuel companies responsible for funding an Atmospheric Recovery Plan to draw down excess carbon dioxide in the atmosphere using natural climate solutions. Her book, Nature's Trust: Environmental Law for a New Ecological Age (Cambridge University Press), sets forth a new paradigm of global ecological responsibility.