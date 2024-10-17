Newswise — The Corcoran Music Festival is an annual gathering of music performers, scholars, faculty members, students, and the community at George Washington University. This fall, in the magnificent Flagg Building. ithe festival will span three days, from October 24-26, featuring action-packed performances and social events each evening that welcome students and the community to gather and share moments of music and learning.

The Corcoran Music Festival explores the theme of "finding roots through collaboration"—the dynamic relationship between individuals, collaborators, and the musical roots we share. Music performances will present recent works in which performers, through established collectives or newly formed collaborations, unveil, investigate, and celebrate personal and intimate roots through communal and collaborative experiences.

The festival will feature seven public performances over the three days, with mini-lectures and student-led talk-back sessions for each event. The festival opens with George Washington University's own faculty member Shana Mashego, in collaboration with music historian John Michael Cooper and the GW student vocal ensemble. It continues with performances by nationally and internationally renowned artists such as Chromic Duo, ATLANTICUS, Salar Nader & Homayoun Sakhi, TAK Ensemble, and MATMOS.

Join us for seven concerts and talks, two festival parties, showcasing a diverse constellation of musical works by seventeen renowned artists and student performance ensembles. Experience dynamic, eclectic, and innovative performances that celebrate both our individual heritage and our togetherness as a community.

Go here for the Corcoran Music Festival Program, featuring full bios and detailed program information.

When:

Thursday, October 24 - Saturday, October 26. Full schedule breakdown:

Thursday, October 24, 2024

Friday, October 25, 2024

5pm in Hammer Auditorium of the Flagg Building - The GW Program of Music's FRIDAY @ 5, featuring Collaborative Projects Designed by current students from many music disciplines!

6pm in the North Atrium of the Flagg Building - Festival Party! Mingle, Mix and Fun!

7:30pm on the Bridge of the Flagg Building - MATMOS

Saturday, October 26, 2024

7pm on the Bridge of the Flagg Building - Chromic Duo presents From Roots We Carry

7:45pm on the Bridge of the Flagg Building - Q & A with Chromic Duo

8:30pm in the Salon Dore of the Flagg Building - TAK Ensemble with Eric Wubbels presents Interbeing.

9:30pm - Closing Reception.

Where:

500 17th Street Northwest Washington, DC 20052

Hammer Auditorium, Flagg Building, Corcoran School for the Arts and Design, George Washington University.

Please use the New York Avenue Door.

RSVP:

If you are interested in attending or covering the event please RSVP here and notify Media Relations Specialist Tayah Frye at [email protected].

