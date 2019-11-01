Coriell Life Sciences Expands Its Leadership Team, Announces New Roles

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA, PA, Nov. 1 — Coriell Life Sciences has expanded its leadership team and announced three new roles. Chief Financial Officer William Testa, CPA, started on June 17; Chief Revenue Officer Jennifer Ferrang, MBA, joined the company on September 30; and Director of Precision Medicine Aissa Aifaoui, PharmD, Clinical Pathologist, began on October 15.

“We are excited to welcome Bill, Jennifer, and Aissa to our leadership team as we rapidly scale up the organization,” said Scott Megill, president, and chief executive officer of Coriell Life Sciences. “The practical use of genomics to steer medication decisions is proving powerful for patients and healthcare providers and these new additions to our team will help to create a steady foundation for Coriell Life Sciences to expand into new markets, engage vital partnerships, respond to rapidly increasing demand, and grow our innovation pipeline.”

Since its launch in 2013, Coriell Life Sciences has enjoyed impressive growth due to a steady demand for its core solutions and services, and as a result of its strategic collaborations with partners that include global biotechnology, business, and health insurance companies; university-industry partners; national healthcare systems; pension funds; and large, self-insured employers — to name a few. In addition, Coriell Life Sciences continually earns peer recognition for its program of genomic research dedicated to advancing precision medicine while making scientific information more accessible and clinically actionable for healthcare providers.

Coriell Life Sciences’ new leadership members contribute significant experience and skills to the company:

Chief Financial Officer William Testa directs and oversees all aspects of the company’s corporate and operational finances in addition to legal and human resources. Working in partnership with the company leadership, Bill provides ongoing strategic planning and implementation by blending traditional finance skills with expertise in operational and growth demands. Bill brings with him 30 years of proficiency in financial leadership, primarily in early-stage growth companies and start-ups.

In her role as Chief Revenue Officer, Jennifer Ferrang has primary responsibility for all commercial activities including business development, sales, channel partner relationships, and marketing. Before joining Coriell Life Sciences, Jennifer served as Vice President, Laboratory Products with Cardinal Health, a global healthcare services and products company that provides customized solutions for hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices worldwide. Jennifer holds more than 30 years of expertise in the healthcare field.

Director of Precision Medicine, Dr. Aissa Aifaoui, will steward the company’s initiatives to empower healthcare providers with clinically-actionable genetic analysis that can be applied practically and effectively at the point-of-care. Dr. Aifaoui, who specializes in genetics and infectious disease, comes to Coriell Life Sciences from Sanford Health with substantial experience as a pharmacist, laboratory director, and clinical pathologist.

Coriell Life Sciences delivers the power of precision medicine. We are a trusted bioinformatics company that bridges the gap between genetic knowledge and clinical application to drive cost-effective healthcare solutions for laboratories, payers, systems, providers, and patients. Coriell Life Sciences sets the gold standard in genetic interpretation and reporting and offers the most comprehensive medication safety program on the market. Visit coriell.com, email info@coriell.com, or follow @CoriellLife.