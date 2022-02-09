Newswise — Professor Rhawn Denniston used to lie awake every night worrying about climate change.

“I would just lie there for hours because I was so frustrated and anxious about climate change and all sorts of other environmental issues,” he said.

But with an increasing awareness among Americans of the magnitude of the dangers, recent scientific advances, the implementation of more solar and wind power, and the surge in production of electric vehicles, he says he’s less worried.

While he’s still losing sleep, it’s not as often.

“I am increasingly optimistic–not that things will be solved in the short term–but that we are going to be able to turn the boat around before things get out of control because advancements are happening so fast,” Denniston said.

Plus, he knows that there’s a new generation of students–his students–who want to build a more sustainable world.

“For this generation, GenZ, everybody knows, and everybody cares about climate change,” Denniston said. “There’s a real motivation among these students to do something about it, and the way you do something is, you get trained and you go out and do it.”

That’s why he and his colleagues on the Environmental Studies Program Committee at Cornell College are introducing two new majors that tackle these issues:

Environmental science and sustainability

Environmental justice and sustainability

Both also have corresponding minors.

“Sustainability is the idea that we can’t just keep pulling an enormous amount of fish out of the ocean every year and expect there to always be more,” Denniston said. “We can’t continue to pump aquifers like crazy and expect that there will always be plenty of groundwater. We can’t burn coal and oil and just hope that the climate doesn’t change. We need to view the world as one with finite, not infinite, resources.”

The late Professor Emeritus of Geology Herb Hendricks led the way in creating the Environmental Studies Program at Cornell nearly 50 years ago, long before just about anyone else was creating those types of courses or programs.

The Environmental Studies Program has evolved many times since it was created, but with the creation of these new majors, the change isn’t incremental; it’s a big step forward. They will provide more opportunities for students to focus on their interests, obtain the training they need to start their careers, and find ways to create change.

“The environment is a growth industry,” Denniston said. “Solar and wind are becoming fundamental parts of our infrastructure, as are electric cars. But there’s much more that needs to happen. We have to invent better batteries, pull carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and safely store it underground, clean up polluted water, protect endangered species, prepare for rising sea levels, and push governments and private industry to move faster on sustainability. The list is long.”

Environmental Science and Sustainability

Anna Methe is one of the Cornell students excited about landing a job in the field. She has plans to conduct research on national parks and wants to study oil drilling and pipelines across the country. The sophomore declared environmental science and sustainability as her major this year.

“Every person deserves to breathe clean air, drink clean water, and visit the same environmental wonders that countless generations have before them,” Methe said. “In my opinion, this new major of environmental science and sustainability at Cornell is a huge step in showing students that tackling the climate crisis is not impossible! It will take a lot of education, effort, and money, but it can be done.”

Those who select environmental science and sustainability can also move on to a variety of high-demand jobs in environmental consulting or working as sustainability coordinators for cities or industries.

As part of the major, students will select one of four concentrations:

Climate change

Environmental biology

Marine science

Environmental geology

“I've always wanted to pursue a career related to the natural world and have been passionate about species and land conservation for quite some time,” said sophomore Coralee Bodeker, who also declared environmental science and sustainability as her major this year. “This major has already allowed me to dive deeper into these topics. I also like that I will be able to choose my own selection of courses in order to concentrate specifically on environmental biology.”

These students will also be required to do research within their concentration, which Denniston says is one of many aspects of the major that looks good on a resume.

“The major has the kind of coursework that is going to allow them to see how scientists approach the environment, but it also gives them particular tools,” Denniston said. “Classes like GIS, statistics, and research methods are part of the lineup, and businesses and organizations are looking for college grads who know these skills.”

Environmental Justice and Sustainability

The second new major, environmental justice and sustainability, will investigate environmental issues through the social sciences and humanities. This major is designed to demonstrate the breadth and interconnectedness of environmental issues.

Those who pursue this major are encouraged to pair it with another major such as politics, creative writing, or sociology that provides greater depth to their studies.

For example, trained in environmental justice and sustainability, a student could combine it with politics, attend law school, and pursue strengthening or enforcing environmental policy. Or they could couple it with an economics and business major, and work within a firm to improve sustainability.

“An increasing number of businesses and municipalities are looking for sustainability coordinators, whose jobs require them to address the complex interactions between the science, politics, and socioeconomics of environmental issues,” Denniston said. “This major provides that sort of training.”

Denniston is looking forward to seeing what his students accomplish in the ongoing battle against climate change and their studies within these two new majors.

Plus, he plans to continue getting a bit more shut-eye knowing their work now and into the future will make a difference for our planet.

