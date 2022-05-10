Stores nationwide have been struggling to stock enough baby formula to meet demand for parents.

Kimberly O'Brien, professor of human nutrition at Cornell University, studies bone health in infants, children, and pregnant and lactating women. She has tips for those looking for alternatives.

O’Brien says:

“In general, I would not advise replacing formula with goat’s milk or cow’s milk. These are not substitutes for human milk or formula. For healthy babies (not on special formulas) parents may want to consider switching to other brands of formula that may be in stock – this should be okay. Parents may be able to locate formula from online sources, if not available in the local stores. But, if purchasing online, people should avoid purchasing formula from non-U.S. distributors and they should make sure that the formula is FDA-reviewed.”

