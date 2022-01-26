The Federal Reserve is expected to issue a new policy statement Wednesday with a timeline for hiking interest rates to combat inflation.

The following Cornell University experts are available for interviews on the Fed’s announcement:

Robert Hockett, law professor, is an expert in financial and monetary law and economics. He recently wrote that massively scaling up U.S. manufacturing production can help to end inflation.

Erica Groshen, is a senior economics advisor, as well as a former commissioner of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and vice president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

