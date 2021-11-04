Thousands of U.S. workers across numerous industries have participated in strikes and other labor actions this fall. As the economy is recovering from the pandemic and a nationwide labor shortage, workers have more bargaining power and are using it to demand better working conditions, higher wages, and more benefits.

The Cornell-ILR Labor Action Tracker provides a comprehensive database of strike and labor protest activity across the U.S. and the following Cornell experts are available to speak to the increasing labor protest activity.

Alexander Colvin, dean of Cornell’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations, is a work, labor and employment scholar and an expert in employment dispute resolution.

Kate Bronfenbrenner, senior lecturer at ILR, is an expert on union and employer strategies in organizing and bargaining in the global economy.

Ileen DeVault, professor of labor history and the academic director of ILR’s Worker Institute, researches the impact of workers’ family status on their workplace and union experiences.

Erica Groshen, senior economics advisor at ILR, is a labor statistics expert and researches jobless recoveries, wage rigidity and dispersion, and the role of employers in the labor market. She was also the former commissioner of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and vice president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Lee Adler, lecturer at ILR, is an expert on union issues with a focus on municipal workers including police, firefighters, and teachers.

Patricia Campos-Medina, executive director of ILR’s Worker Institute, has served as a policy advisor to labor unions and worker justice organizations seeking to expand organizing rights to workers in the warehousing and service industries.

Harry Katz, professor of collective bargaining at ILR, is an expert in trade unions, contract negations and collective bargaining.

Adam Seth Litwin, associate professor of labor relations, law, and history at ILR, researches the determinants and impact of labor relations structures and technological change.

Risa Lieberwitz, professor of labor and employment law at ILR, is an expert on working and union member rights, labor rights and union leadership.

Johnnie Kallas, is the project director for the Labor Action Tracker and can speak to data related to the recent increase in strikes.

Cornell University has dedicated television and audio studios available for media interviews supporting full HD, ISDN and web-based platforms.

- 30 -