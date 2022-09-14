WHAT: Presentation of results from first global survey of city leaders

WHEN: Sept. 28, 2022 10:00AM EDT

WHERE: Webinar or in-person

MEDIA: Please register to participate in-person or virtually here.



Newswise — ITHACA, N.Y. – The Cornell Mui Ho Center for Cities will unveil new findings from the first ever global survey of mayors. The new data sheds light on urban trends and political priorities from executive leaders and covers a range of topics including climate change, economic development, access to core urban infrastructure and services, affordable housing, public health, municipal budgets, and more.



The survey findings represent the entire spectrum of urban conditions worldwide — across all major geographic regions, developed and developing countries, including small, medium, large, and mega cities. The survey includes 241 mayors representing 1860 urban areas in 154 countries, and the survey was translated into 23 languages. Find out where in the world mayors feel the strongest effects of climate change, where mayors have the most robust climate adaptation and mitigation plans in place, how public health concerns differ across regions, where mayors are grappling with income inequality and more.



The survey is the first to gauge local leaders' aspirations, challenges, and political priorities today and in the future. The results will be presented by Victoria A. Beard, director of the Mui Ho Center for Cities and lead researcher for the survey. The unveiling of new survey results will coincide with a panel discussion featuring mayors of cities such as Kansas City, M.O., San Jose, C.A., Quelimane, Mozambique, and Rosario, Argentina.



This event is part of a two-day symposium, Critical Conversations for Urban Transformation, on Sept. 27 and 28, that will also gather directors of urban research centers from around the world, along with artists, architects, and activists. The full agenda can be found here.