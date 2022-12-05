Newswise — ITHACA, NY - In response to recent activity in the labor market, the Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management at the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business is offering qualified candidates who have been laid off by a U.S. tech company an application fee waiver and an application test waiver for the January 2023 deadline.

Since Nov. 1, more than 25,000 tech employees have been laid off. In October, nearly 29,000 people at 150 companies lost tech-related jobs.

“The Johnson School has a strong track record of developing tech leaders and helping those students who seek to pivot into and out of tech positions, as evidenced by two key programs from our MBA suite – the traditional two-year MBA and the Cornell Tech MBA,” said Johnson Dean Mark Nelson.

The two-year Cornell MBA prepares students for a variety of careers, including consulting, finance and tech, and is aimed at students seeking to change industries as well as those choosing to advance in a given industry. Cornell’s new 1+1 Program includes a semester immersion in digital technology or digital operations, followed by a tech internship. Students then have the opportunity to spend their second year in New York City immersed as part of the Cornell Tech MBA program – the only existing MBA program offering a second year in New York City.

The accelerated one-year Johnson Cornell Tech MBA, based at the Cornell Tech campus on Roosevelt Island, includes a one-of-a-kind studio curriculum. Students collaborate with an interdisciplinary, cross-functional group of Cornell Tech classmates to develop tech solutions for existing companies and launch new tech-based startups.