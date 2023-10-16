Mayor Eric Adams announced The New York City Artificial Intelligence Action Plan on Monday. The plan builds a framework for city agencies to evaluate AI tools and potential risks, as well as support responsible use of new technology.

Frank Pasquale, professor at Cornell Tech, is an expert on the law of artificial intelligence, algorithms and machine learning.

Pasquale says:

"This is a commendable initiative by New York City. The city has a good grasp of the general nature of key opportunities and challenges posed by AI in administration.

“With this plan, it has articulated a clear intent to engage both experts and the public in a range of areas necessary to assure more transparent and inclusive provision of services. The devil is in the details, of course, but it is heartening to see this worthwhile initiative."

