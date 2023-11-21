Newswise — Kathleen Day, a Johns Hopkins Carey Business School lecturer in business communication and law & ethics, is available to speak with media members about the evolving leadership changes happening across the tech industry, including Sam Altman’s termination from OpenAI, his new role with Microsoft, and the possibility of his return to OpenAI.

Day’s expertise is in corporate governance, and she can shed insight on the impact significant leadership changes have within an industry that’s already heavily scrutinized and questioned.

As background, Day is a full-time lecturer with a specialty in financial crises and how they spread; in corporate governance; and in business communication, particularly during crises.

Her first book, “S&L Hell: The People and Politics Behind the $1 Trillion Savings-and-Loan Crisis,” was published by W.W. Norton in 1993 and focused on the banking crisis of the 1980s, particularly in the context of the bank runs after the crash of 1929. In 2019, Yale University Press published her second book, “Broken Bargain: Banks, Bailouts, and the Struggle to Tame Wall Street.” In addition to financial crises, her interests include the related topics of corporate governance, particularly the history of the corporate form; government regulation and oversight; lobbying and campaign finance; ethics; crisis communication; antitrust; and the application of artificial intelligence, including in finance.

To arrange an interview with Day, contact Maggie Ward at 724-814-2530 or [email protected].