Prof. Anat Alon-Beck, a corporate law expert, weighed in on the announcement of Rupert Murdoch stepping down at Fox.

Here are some of her thoughts.

"We have been waiting for the announcement of Murdoch stepping down since the show Succession aired on HBO. At the board level, I hope that they are going to implement solid and smart succession planning, typically involving a dedicated strategy to ensure that the company’s leadership isn’t jeopardised just because the most powerful person CEO leaves the role. We will see how the market is going to react to the news of his son Lachlan taking the lead. The confidence or lack of will be evidenced in the trades."