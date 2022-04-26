Abstract

Cancer stem cells (CSCs) possess self-renewal and differentiation potential, which may be related to recurrence, metastasis, and radiochemotherapy resistance during tumor treatment. Understanding the mechanisms via which CSCs maintain self-renewal may reveal new therapeutic targets for attenuating CSC resistance and extending patient life-span. Recent studies have shown that amino acid metabolism plays an important role in maintaining the self-renewal of CSCs and is involved in regulating their tumorigenicity characteristics. This review summarizes the relationship between CSCs and amino acid metabolism, and discusses the possible mechanisms by which amino acid metabolism regulates CSC characteristics particularly self-renewal, survival and stemness. The ultimate goal is to identify new targets and research directions for elimination of CSCs.<br/ ><br/ >Zhang Q, Li W. Correlation between amino acid metabolism and self-renewal of cancer stem cells: Perspectives in cancer therapy. World J Stem Cells 2022; 14(4): 267-286 [DOI: 10.4252/wjsc.v14.i4.267]