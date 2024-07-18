Research Alert

Abstract

Newswise — This perspective paper, including the role of an editorial, systematically reviews extant studies on ‘multinational corporations’ corruption’ and ‘digitalization’ in the international business (IB) domain, revealing why this special issue is both timely and necessary. We chronologically identify recent key studies that have been influential in the research on corruptive practices and digitalization in IB, and examine their main findings. We find that interdisciplinary research simultaneously exploring corruptive practices and digitalization is still in its infancy, and while some contributions have been made, there is still a large research vacuum. In addition, we introduce the twelve papers chosen for this special issue, which we believe represent meaningful breakthroughs and offer useful academic implications. We conclude by suggesting invaluable paths for future research to extend our understanding of the theme.

Journal Link: Journal of Business Research

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Journal of Business Research

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Business Ethics Technology
KEYWORDS
multinational corporations Corruption Digitalization International Business Interdisciplinary Research
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY