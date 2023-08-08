Cosmetic procedures can enhance a person’s physical appearance, helping them to feel more confident and improving their self-esteem. However, your results depend largely on the skill and experience of the person performing the procedure.

It’s especially important for people with darker skin tones to choose the person providing their cosmetic procedure wisely as they are at higher risk for complications, such as hyperpigmentation, dark patches of the skin, and keloids, a type of scarring, according to board-certified dermatologist Oma Agbai, MD, FAAD, health sciences associate clinical professor of dermatology and director of multicultural dermatology and hair loss disorders at the University of California-Davis School of Medicine.

Dr. Agbai recommends that people with darker skin tones choose a board-certified physician for their cosmetic procedures. She notes that board-certified dermatologists understand the structural and biological difference in the skin of people with darker skin tones and can minimize the risks associated with cosmetic procedures.

Dr. Agbai is presenting on the topic of cosmetic procedures for people with darker skin tones at the American Academy of Dermatology’s Innovation Academy on August 10-13 in Tampa, Florida. I would be happy to connect you with her to learn more about the procedures most common in people with darker skin tones, why they are at higher risk for complications, and what they can do to get the best results.