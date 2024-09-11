Newswise — With the success of the Nuri launch last year and the recent launch of the newly established Korea Aerospace Administration, interest in space has increased, and both the public and private sectors are actively investing in space-related industries such as space travel. However, exposure to cosmic radiation is unavoidable when traveling to space.

A research team led by Dr. Dae-Yoon Kim from the Center for Functional Composite Materials at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) has developed a new composite fiber that can effectively block neutrons in space radiation. Neutrons in space radiation negatively affect life activities and cause electronic devices to malfunction, posing a major threat to long-term space missions.

By controlling the interaction between one-dimensional nanomaterials, boron nitride nanotubes (BNNTs), and aramid polymers, the team developed a technique to perfectly blend the two difficult-to-mix materials. Based on this stabilized mixed solution, they produced lightweight, flexible, continuous fibers that do not burn at temperatures up to 500 °C.

BNNTs have a similar structure to carbon nanotubes (CNTs), but because they contain a large number of boron in the lattice structure, their neutron absorption capacity is about 200,000 times higher than that of CNTs. Therefore, if the developed BNNT composite fibers are made into fabrics of the desired shape and size, they can be applied as a good material that can effectively block radiation neutron transmission.

This means that BNNT composite fibers can be applied to the clothing we wear every day, effectively protecting flight crews, healthcare workers, power plant workers, and others who may be easily exposed to radiation. In addition, the ceramic nature of BNNTs makes them highly heat-resistant, so they can be used in extreme environments. Therefore, it can be used not only for space applications but also for defense and firefighting.

"By applying the functional textiles we have developed to the clothing we wear every day, we can easily create a minimum safety device for neutron exposure," said Dr. Dae-Yoon Kim of KIST. "As Korea is developing very rapidly in the space and defense fields, we believe it will have great synergy."

This research was supported by the Ministry of Science and ICT (Minister Yoo Sang-im) through the KIST K-Lab Project and Mid-Career Researcher Support Project (2021R1A2C2009423), the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (Minister Ahn Deok-geun) through the High Performance Carbon Nanocomposite Fiber Development Project (RS202300258591), and the Ministry of Defense (Minister Shin Won-sik) through the Korea Research Institute for Defense Technology Planning and Advancement (DAPAKRITCT21014). The results of this research were published* in the latest issue of the international journal Advanced Fiber Materials (IF 17.2, JCR field 1.7%).