Newswise — In the 1920s, Edwin Hubble discovered that the universe was expanding. Later, in 1998, scientists discovered that the expansion of the universe is not just continuing but is also accelerating. To explain this acceleration, scientists introduced the concept of "dark energy" which provides an opposing force to gravity, thus speeding up the expansion of the universe. The existence of dark energy and the accelerating expansion of the universe are surprising and suggest that our understanding of physics is incomplete or incorrect. In 2011, the discoverers of cosmic acceleration were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics, and the nature of dark energy remains a major scientific challenge to be resolved.

I-Non Chiu, in collaboration with LMU astrophysicists Matthias Klein, Sebastian Bocquet, and Joe Mohr, has conducted the first study of dark energy using the eROSITA X-ray telescope, which specifically examines galaxy clusters.

Dark energy's anti-gravity effect makes it more difficult for large cosmic objects, like galaxy clusters, to form by countering the attractive force of gravity that would otherwise cause them to come together. Therefore, the formation of galaxy clusters can provide insights into the nature of dark energy. By studying the number of galaxy clusters that have formed over time or as a function of redshift, astrophysicists can learn more about the characteristics of dark energy.

Galaxy clusters are really rare and hard to find, so scientists need to search a big part of the sky using special telescopes. The eROSITA X-ray space telescope was launched in 2019 to search for galaxy clusters in the whole sky. In a small test survey called eFEDS, they found about 500 galaxy clusters. This is a big discovery and helps us understand how galaxies have evolved over the past 10 billion years.

To learn more about the galaxy clusters found in the eFEDS survey, Chiu and his team used another set of data from the Hyper Suprime-Cam Subaru Strategic Program. This program is led by astronomers from Japan, Taiwan, and Princeton University and uses optical data. By combining the two sets of data, the team was able to study the galaxy clusters in more detail and measure their masses using a technique called weak gravitational lensing. This was the first time that the eROSITA telescope was used for a cosmological study of galaxy clusters.

The researchers found that about 76% of the universe's energy is made up of something called dark energy. This was based on their comparison of the data they collected with theoretical predictions. They also discovered that the density of dark energy seems to be the same throughout space and doesn't change over time. These findings agree with other studies that used different methods, such as studying galaxy clusters and using weak gravitational lensing and the cosmic microwave background. Overall, the evidence suggests that dark energy can be explained by a simple idea called the 'cosmological constant.'

The researchers acknowledge that there are still some uncertainties in their findings about dark energy. However, they believe that their study provides a good starting point for future research, especially since they only used data from a small portion of the sky in the eFEDS survey (less than 1%). They hope that future studies will be able to build on their findings using the full-sky data from the eROSITA telescope and other sources of data on galaxy clusters.