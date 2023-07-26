Research Alert

Acute pancreatitis (AP) often leads to a high incidence of cardiac injury, posing significant challenges in the treatment of severe AP and contributing to increased mortality rates. Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) release bioactive molecules that participate in various inflammatory diseases. Similarly, extracellular vesicles (EVs) secreted by MSCs have garnered extensive attention due to their comparable anti-inflammatory effects to MSCs and their potential to avoid risks associated with cell transplantation. Recently, the therapeutic potential of MSCs-EVs in various inflammatory diseases, including sepsis and AP, has gained increasing recognition. Although preclinical research on the utilization of MSCs-EVs in AP-induced cardiac injury is limited, several studies have demonstrated the positive effects of MSCs-EVs in regulating inflammation and immunity in sepsis-induced cardiac injury and cardiovascular diseases. Furthermore, clinical studies have been conducted on the therapeutic application of MSCs-EVs for some other diseases, wherein the contents of these EVs could be deliberately modified through prior modulation of MSCs. Consequently, we hypothesize that MSCs-EVs hold promise as a potential therapy for AP-induced cardiac injury. This paper aims to discuss this topic. However, additional research is essential to comprehensively elucidate the underlying mechanisms of MSCs-EVs in treating AP-induced cardiac injury, as well as to ascertain their safety and efficacy.

Key Words: Acute pancreatitis, Cardiac injury, Mesenchymal stem cells, Extracellular vesicles, Inflammation, Therapeutic strategies

Core Tip: Acute pancreatitis (AP) often causes cardiac injury, leading to poor prognosis. Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) and their extracellular vesicles (EVs) possess anti-inflammatory properties and have been studied as a potential therapy for inflammatory diseases. Although preclinical studies on the use of MSCs-EVs for AP-induced cardiac injury are lacking, research has demonstrated their positive effects in various inflammatory diseases such as sepsis-induced cardiac injury and cardiovascular diseases. Therefore, MSCs-EVs may represent a promising strategy for treating AP-induced cardiac injury.

Journal Link: Publisher Website Journal Link: Download PDF

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Publisher Website; Download PDF

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
Stem Cells Biotech All Journal News
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You