Acute pancreatitis (AP) often leads to a high incidence of cardiac injury, posing significant challenges in the treatment of severe AP and contributing to increased mortality rates. Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) release bioactive molecules that participate in various inflammatory diseases. Similarly, extracellular vesicles (EVs) secreted by MSCs have garnered extensive attention due to their com
Core Tip: Acute pancreatitis (AP) often causes cardiac injury, leading to poor prognosis. Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) and their extracellular vesicles (EVs) possess anti-inflammatory properties and have been studied as a potential therapy for inflammatory diseases. Although preclinical studies on the use of MSCs-EVs for AP-induced cardiac injury are lacking, research has demonstrated their positive effects in various inflammatory diseases such as sepsis-induced cardiac injury and cardiovascular diseases. Therefore, MSCs-EVs may represent a promising strategy for treating AP-induced cardiac injury.
