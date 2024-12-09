Newswise — As the school year winds up, thousands of Aussie kids are looking forward to the summer holidays. But hand-in hand with this freedom comes an abundance of screentime, unhealthy snacks, and a lack of routine, and it has the potential to affect children’s physical and mental health.

In a new review of nearly 1500 participants University of South Australia researchers found that summer holiday programs, as offered through OHSC or sporting clubs, can help children stay engaged and active, helping offset the hours they spend in front of a screen.

UniSA PhD researcher and Fulbright Scholarship recipient Emily Eglitis says that summer programs can help promote healthier behaviours in children.

“Summer holidays are a prime time for children to take a break and enjoy some well-earnt downtime. But this is also when kids tend to be less active,” Eglitis says.

“Screens are partly responsible for excess sedentary time, but so too is the change of pace, and the general nature of holidays – which is to rest, relax and have fun. The challenge is to keep kids active so that their health and wellbeing doesn’t suffer.

“That’s where summer holiday programs can help. Holiday programs, camps, day activities and sports clinics all encourage children to be more active and connected with their peers, so they could be a great option to support physical and mental health over the school break.

“One of the reasons why we’re seeing positive results from summer programs is because they’re delivered in semi-structured environments like school – so they’re adult-supervised, segmented, and pre-planned – and children know what they’re doing and when.

“The results show improved physical activity, fitness, and mental health for children, and importantly, are elevated among disadvantaged children from low socio-economic areas.”

With rates of childhood overweight, obesity, and mental health on the rise, it’s critical to understand how different interventions can support children’s health and wellbeing.

Senior researcher, Prof Carol Maher says good health in childhood lays the foundation for lifelong health and the prevention of chronic diseases.

“When children participate in regular exercise and physical activity, they’re positioning themselves up for long-term health and wellbeing,” Prof Maher says.

“US-style summer holiday programs have the potential to help children maintain healthy rates of exercise, social connections, and wellbeing over a time when they are often at a loose end.

“But the challenge is to shift people’s perceptions of these programs as enrichment or childcare services, to a space where they’re considered valuable, and supported public health interventions. In essence, summer programs are often expensive and the families and kids who need them most aren’t always able to access them.

“We know summer holidays are a great time for kids to relax and have fun. But in today’s world of screens and technology, we must also encourage them to stay active, fit, and healthy over summer.”

The research team is now seeking participants to take part in a series of online surveys to better understand how summer holiday programs might work best in Australia. To find out more, please visit: https://forms.gle/9hSL7zQypQzkr56r7

