Nearly 200 nations, endorsed a historic resolution at the UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi to end plastic pollution, and forge an international legally binding agreement, by the end of 2024.

The move has been described as one of the world's most ambitious environmental actions since the 1989 Montreal Protocol, which phased out ozone-depleting substances.

Professor Steve Fletcher, Director of the University’s Global Plastics Policy Centre is a member of the UN International Resource Panel and advises the United UN Environment Programme (UNEP) on plastics issues. He is part of the team who briefed negotiators on the options for this global agreement. In a new podcast Professor Fletcher discusses why the agreement is so important.

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has enlisted the help of the University’s Global Plastics Policy Centre to inform these negotiations on options that could be included in a global plastics agreement.

Professor Fletcher also advises the World Bank and G20 on plastics issues and has already supported several global policy processes during his tenure as Chief Strategy Officer at the UNEP World Conservation Monitoring Centre.