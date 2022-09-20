Newswise — September 20, 2022— Media are invited to join agronomists and farmers for a tour highlighting cover crops on Maryland’s beautiful Chesapeake Bay Eastern Shore region on Thursday, November 10, 2022. The tour is part of the Communication and Public Engagement for Healthy People and a Healthy Planet ASA, CSSA, SSSA International Annual Meeting in Baltimore, Maryland.

The meeting is sponsored by the American Society of Agronomy, Crop Science Society of America, and the Soil Science Society of America.

The tour will first stop at the Wye Research and Education Center. They will discuss long-standing cover crop research trials and discuss the technical and programmatic history of cover cropping and incentive programs in Maryland.

The next visit is Harborview Farms, in Rock Hall, MD. CEO Trey Hill will discuss the cover crop innovation and “climate resilience” approach on their 13,000-acre grain operation. Lunch will be at the waterfront Waterman’s Crab House restaurant in Rock Hall, MD.

The final stop will be at Mason Heritage Farms, a certified organic grain and vegetable operation, to learn about the integral role that cover crops play in their farming system.

Pre-registration for media is required on or before October 10, 2022 . For more information about the Communication and Public Engagement for Healthy People and a Healthy Planet ASA, CSSA, SSSA International Annual Meeting, visit https://www.acsmeetings.org/. Media are invited to attend the conference .

For more specific information about this tour, visit https://scisoc.confex.com/scisoc/2022am/meetingapp.cgi/Session/23892.