Newswise — A federal program that made the COVID-19 vaccines free has ended. Now, uninsured Americans could pay as much as $200 to get the shot.

The Bridge Access Program covered the cost for Americans with insurance and those without.

Health experts warn the cost of the shot will now deter the 25 million people who are uninsured from staying up to date on the COVID-19 vaccines.

